Robert John "Bob" Brown

October 27, 1935 - May 25, 2019 On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Robert "Bob" John Brown, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 83 in Everett, WA. Bob was born on October 27, 1935. He graduated from O'Dea High School in Seattle and enlisted in the US Air... Read More

Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home