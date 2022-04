John Harrison

John Harrison Boone, Iowa John Harrison, age 91 of Boone, died April 30, 2017 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Services will be Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Boone. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery, Boone. Friends... Read More

