Evelyn "Babe" Hunsaker

Evelyn Fordella Walker Hunsaker, known to friends as "Babe", passed away on March 23rd, 2022 at the age of 92 years. Evelyn was born July 27th, 1929 in Ogden, Utah. She was born on the corner of 28th and Washington Boulevard in her uncle's brand new Model T Ford and given the name... Read More