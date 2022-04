Judith Mair

Judith A. (DeSantis) Mair, 83, of Oley where she resided since 1972 , passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in The Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the widow of the late Adolf Mair, who passed away on June 5, 2018. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles A... Read More

Lutz Funeral Home Inc