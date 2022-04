Alvin W. Coleman

Alvin W. Coleman August 5, 1941 - May 5, 2021 Olympia, Washington - Alvin W. Coleman of Olympia.Wa. passed away May 5 ,2021 at home with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 5, 1941 to Raymond and Blanche Coleman in Olympia, Wa. He graduated from Olympia High School 60/61... Read More

