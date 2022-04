Sonya Marie Merrill (LaVoy)

TECUMSEH - Sonya Marie (LaVoy) Merrill passed away after a courageous fight with ovarian and bone cancer on Feb. 24, 2019, at the young age of 47. She passed away at Hospice of Lenawee Home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Aug. 13, 1971, in Monroe, to Gilbert and... Read More

