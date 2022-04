Robert Davis

OLIVEBRIDGE-Robert A. Davis, 72, of Olivebridge, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born Jan. 11, 1948 and raised in West Shokan, N.Y. he was one of six sons of the late William and Edith Davis. He was a graduate of Onteora High School. He was a talented carpenter... Read More

Lasher Funeral Home Inc