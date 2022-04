Leonard L. Bruns

Leonard L. Bruns Born: October 20, 1943 in Momence, IL Died: August 17, 2021 in Oregon, IL OREGON – Leonard L. Bruns, 77, of Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born October, 20, 1943 in Momence, IL, to Leonard and Grace (Rosa)... Read More

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home