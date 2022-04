Anne Landisi

BEACON, N.Y. - Anne "Triz" Landisi, 70, of Beacon, New York, passed away peacefully Monday April 23, 2018, surrounded by her family and friends at Kaplan Hospice Residence. She was born in Shamokin, July 17, 1947, to the late Burd and Vera Murdock. She was a graduate of Our Lady... Read More

