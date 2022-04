Sr. Mary Aquinas Daly

DALY - Sr. Mary Aquinas, RSM Survived by the Sisters of Mercy and many loving Nieces and Nephews. Visiting on Friday from 2 to 6 P.M. at Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Convent Road Syosset, NY Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at Our Lady of Mercy Academy at 10:00 AM. Interment at... Read More