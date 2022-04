William Edward Bray

Bray, William Edward 77, formerly of Pawtucket, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. He was the loving husband of the late Paula Dyba. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late William C. and Anna M. (Quirk) Bray. William was self-employed as a Computer Programmer... Read More

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home - Warwick