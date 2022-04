Bonnie J. Russell

Bonnie J Russell Vestal - Bonnie J (Angel) Russell 76 passed away peacefully at Mercy House on December 16 2020 after a 6 month battle with brain cancer. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband John E., who we are sure met her with open arms along with her parents Bernard and Lillian... Read More

