Lisa Michelle Younger

Lisa Michelle Younger, of Stevensville, MD, died February 18, 2019. She was 55. She was born on July 2, 1963 in Washington, DC, to the late William Edward and Thelma Ann Younger. She grew up in the Oxon Hill, MD area, and graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1981. She then went... Read More

Williams Funeral Home Inc Pa