Donna Lee Kokolis, 68, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 after a brief stay at Cedarbrook Nursing Home with her loving husband at her side. Born in Allentown and raised in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Richard E and Jean L (Shupp) Kosman and the wife... Read More

Sell-Herron Funeral Home