Matthew Gene Saunders

Matthew Gene Saunders, 32, of Harrisburg and formerly of Palmyra passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Born November 4, 1988 in Harrisburg, he was a son of Susan E. (Deimler), wife of Daniel A. Fox, Jr. of Harrisburg and the late Guy J. Saunders. He was also preceded in death by... Read More

Buse Funeral Home