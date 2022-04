Jacob A. Bynon

Jacob A. Bynon Jacob A. Bynon, 39, of Tamaqua, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He worked in the local construction industry. Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Paul and Judith (Garrett) Bynon. He was graduate of Panther Valley... Read More

