Thomas Blair Tate

, the beloved husband of Wilma Webber Tate, died at the age of 68 on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. Thomas was born on September 19, 1950 in Paris, the son of the late Paul Tate and Helen Washburn Canada who survives. He was a 1968 graduate of Paris... Read More

Hinton-Turner Funeral Home