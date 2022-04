Martha "Jan" Tanner

Martha "Jan" Tanner, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 at her home in Sioux Falls, S.D., surrounded by the people she loved. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Church of Christ, 400 E. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 5 to... Read More

George Boom Funeral Home