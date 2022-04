Mildred Wilson

Mildred Lawfer Wilson, age 102, daughter of Alfred W. Lawfer and Katie Brobst Lawfer, died on April 29, 2016. Mildred was very fortunate to have many years in her life, but what others will always remember, is how much life she put into her many years. She always lived life with great... Read More

J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.