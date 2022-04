MICHAEL S. BOEHM

66, of Burbank, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert and Grace (Miller) Boehm, and husband of Barbara (nee Evans). Mike was a 1972 graduate of Parma High School, and was retired from Union Carbide. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10... Read More

Parker & Son Funeral Home - Lodi