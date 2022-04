JEFFREY AXELROD

AXELROD--Jeffrey Alan. May 21, 1959 -February 8, 2015. Jeffrey died peacefully with his family at his side on February 8, 2015. Born in Miami Beach, FL Jeff grew up in Lido Beach, NY and was a longtime resident of New York City and Salisbury, CT. Jeff was a Managing Director at Brean... Read More

