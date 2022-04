Robert L. "Roe" Rodino

Robert L. Rodino "Roe" Buchanan - Robert L. (Roe) Rodino, 76 of Buchanan, NY passed away on May 17, 2020 at the Tarrytown Hall Care Center, Tarrytown, NY. Born in Peekskill, NY on February 7, 1944, Roe was the son of the late Salvatore and Geneva (DiPietro) Rodino. He was a 1962 graduate... Read More

Clinton Inc Funeral Homes