Judy Weston

Judy Weston Anderson - Judith Lynn Weston, 69, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. She was born on December 11, 1950 in Ohio to the late Carl Weston and Betty First Weston. Judy was a graduate of Ohio State University. She was a music teacher... Read More

The McDougald Funeral Home - Anderson