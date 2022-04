Steven Roger Hale

LEASBURG Steven Roger Hale, 62, of Leasburg, passed over from this life on Saturday, July 2, 2016 at Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell in Burlington after a long battle with cancer. Formerly a native of Pinckney, MI, he entered the U.S. Navy upon graduation from... Read More

