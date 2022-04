Richard A. Gray

Richard "Rick" A. Gray 54, of Carmel, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2013 at home. He was born on August 29, 1959 to Harold and Phyllis (Lind) Gray in Logansport, Indiana. Rick was a 1977 graduate and valedictorian of Pioneer High School in Royal Center, Indiana; and a Purdue... Read More

Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Westfield Rd.