Patricia Long

TROY - Patricia J. (McEowen) Long, age 90, of Troy, passed away on November 20, 2021 at StoryPoint in Troy. She was born in Piqua on September 5, 1931 to the late Hershel H. and Elnora (Jones) McEowen. Pat is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Krista and Dave Magill of Piqua... Read More

