FRANK MAZZEO

Frank L. Mazzeo Sr., 89, of Old Forge, passed away peacefully at home Monday evening, Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. His devoted wife of 59 years, Marie Antonio Mazzeo, preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2015. Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Orazio and... Read More

Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services