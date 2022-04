LASZLO "Laz" NEMETH Jr.

LASZLO 'Laz' NEMETH JR, LAKELAND - Laszlo 'Laz' Nemeth Jr, 57, passed away April 5, 2020 at his home. Laszlo was born on April 20, 1962 (Good Friday) to Laszlo Nemeth Sr and Jolan Nemeth in Tonawanda, New York. When he was 7 years old they moved to Florida where he would spend... Read More