Tina Ferachi Layacano RN

Tina passed away at her home in Plaquemine at the age of 98 on September 3, 2018 at 2:50 a.m. She was a native of Plaquemine and moved to New Orleans to attend nursing school, she married and raised her son there until 1986. Tina and her husband then returned to her hometown and she... Read More

