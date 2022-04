Joan M Hayes

Joan Margaret Weber Hayes entered into heavenly rest at dawn on July 9, 2018 at Papillion Manor. Joan was born on December 28, 1937 to Sylvester and Dorothea (Vogt) Weber at Butte, NE, the second of nine children. She moved from Boyd County to Richardson County in 1939. She attended... Read More

Kahler Dolce Mortuary