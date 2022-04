Lawrence Richard Greer

Lawrence "Larry" Richard Greer, 77, went to be with the Lord suddenly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 28. He was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Plymouth, Indiana. He was the son of Virgil and Arlene (Lawrence) Greer. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1963. He served in the... Read More

