Karen Russell Mott (Huston)

Karen (Huston) Russell Mott Huron - Karen (Huston) Russell Mott, age 75, of Huron, Ohio, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after fighting a second round of breast cancer for over a year. Karen was born on December 28, 1944, in Barnesville, Ohio, to... Read More

Penwell Turner Funeral Home