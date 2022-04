Peggy M. Cole

Peggy M. Cole, age 89, former of Thomas Estates Canandaigua, NY, passed away Monday (May 19, 2014) at the Living Center North in Geneva. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (May 22) at the Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel in Penn Yan, where her funeral service... Read More

Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel