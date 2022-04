Gayle F. Waters

Gayle F. Waters Green Bay - Our Dad was a lover of trees, campfires, bird feeding, fishing and woodworking projects. Born the only child to John and Fern (Foss) Waters on January 1st, 1941 in Breckenridge, MN, the family moved to Green Bay when he was young. He lived most of his life... Read More

Pfotenhauer Family Funeral Home - Howard-Suamico