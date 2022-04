Curtis Overcash

Curtis Overcash OTTAWA - Curtis A. Overcash, 66, formerly of Canton and Dixon, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at his home in Ottawa. He was born on April 15, 1952, in Canton to George W. and RosaLee (Harris) Overcash. Surviving are his mother; two children, Camille M. Overcash... Read More

