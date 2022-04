Bernice J. Link

Bernice J. Link Bernice J. Link (nee Schmucker), age 99, of Shorewood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Born in Joliet, on November 24, 1918, to the late Frank and Sophia (nee Becker) Schmucker, she was a lifelong Joliet and Shorewood... Read More

