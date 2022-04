Braden R. Blosser Jr.

On Dec. 11, 2021, the Lord in His infinite wisdom and grace, took the life of my blessed son, Braden Richard Blosser Jr., to be with Him just 33 days after he took his mother. BJ, as he was known, lived in Grosse Ponte Woods, Mich., for a number of years. He was a graduate of Quaker... Read More