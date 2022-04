Winifred Dickescheid Lebitz

Winifred Dickescheid Lebitz Cedar Village - Winifred Dickescheid Lebitz, a long time resident of Cedar Village, Holmdel, passed away at her home on April 3. She was 98 years old. Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home in Middletown NJ arranged the cremation, and a Celebration of Life will... Read More

Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home