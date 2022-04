Margaret K. "Maggie" Baier

Margaret K. "Maggie" Baier age 74, of Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. She was born May 1, 1945 in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Allen and Isabel (Gray) Gano, and had been a Canton resident since 1979. Because of her inheritance, she was considered to be Cherokee... Read More

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home