Jerry Eaton

Jerry Eaton July 8, 1946 - April 27, 2021 Overland Park, Kansas - JERRY EATON 1946-2021 Jerry Eaton, 74, of Overland Park KS, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Jerry was born on July 8, 1946, to Jack and Beulah Eaton in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Raytown High... Read More