W. Bernard Craine Sr.

RED CREEK -- W. Bernard Craine Sr., 81, of Red Creek, passed away May 21, 2004, at home. Bernard was born July 12, 1922, in Red Creek, the son of the late Philip and Doris VanAuken Craine. He was a life resident and farmer from Red Creek. He was a 1939 graduate of Red Creek High... Read More