Bertha Klitzke

Klitzke, Bertha C. STOUGHTON – Bertha C. "Bert" (Sass) Klitzke passed away peacefully, following a brief battle with cancer, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the age of 86 surrounded by loved ones in her home. Bert was born on a farm near Ironton, Wis., on Feb. 2, 1935, to Fred... Read More

Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton