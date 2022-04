Stella Rose Galanis

Stella Rose Galanis died on Monday August 27, 2018 at the age of 20 in the presence of her beloved cat Buster, surrounded by her art. Stella was also known affectionately as "Stu", "Louis" or "Goober". She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 12, 1997 to her parents, Ann Roan... Read More

