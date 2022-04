Gerard P. Watson

Gerard P. Watson ("Gerry") passed away at his home in Brooklyn, NY 11209 on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by his four daughters: Mary, Margaret, Tracey and Maureen; and three grandchildren: John, Huntly and Mac. His wife, Maureen Larkin, predeceased... Read More

Clavin Funeral Home - Brooklyn