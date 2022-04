Dr. James Govostis

Dr. James C. Govostis, DDS, passed away peacefully at home on April 5. James was born May 16, 1916 in Chicago. As a boy he worked in his parents' restaurant at the corner of Lake and Paulina. He attended Crane High School and Loyola Dental School. He graduated from Loyola in 1939... Read More

Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home