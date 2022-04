Albert "Duane" Strunk

Albert "Duane" Strunk, 72 of Connersville passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on December 15, 1948 in Pineville, Kentucky to Louis Strunk and Georgia Hazlett Strunk. Duane graduated from Richmond High School in 1967, after he graduated, he enlisted in the United States Navy

