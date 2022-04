Veldora Gross

Veldora B. Gross Richmond Veldora B. Gross, age 90, of Richmond passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Regency on the Lake. She was born May 11, 1926 in Richmond Twp. to Otto and Bessie Shearm and lived most of her life in Richmond. For the past 10 years she has lived in the Port... Read More

