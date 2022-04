Miles Hendricks Peeples

Miles Hendricks Peeples, 76, of Ellijay passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. He was born on July 24, 1941, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta to Horace and Pauline Peeples. Although he lived in several states including Texas, West Virginia and Florida

