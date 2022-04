William W. Leppin

William W. Leppin PEORIA - Reverend William W. Leppin, 73, of Huntley, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. William was born on September 10, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to Arthur and Evelyn Leppin. He was a graduate of Richwoods High School (1965) and Illinois... Read More