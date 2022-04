Edith Nelle Roberts Miller

Edith Nelle Roberts Miller Germantown - Edith Nelle Roberts Miller died August 20 at her residence in Germantown, TN. She was 95. Born in Ripley, TN on January 11, 1925, she was the eldest of three children of her parents, John Thomas Roberts, Sr and Bertha Caldwell Roberts.

